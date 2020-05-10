IHOP Frustrates Customers After Social Distancing Confusion Sparks Long Waits for Mother's Day
IHOP may have painted a picture of what the rush to open following the coronavirus lockdown might look like for many. Mother's Day brought many to the breakfast-themed restaurant to pick up orders curbside at restaurants around the country.
The restaurant even offered deals to customers to bring them in for a special family meal they could share at home with loved ones. The Pancake Creations Family Feast was advertised on the restaurant's social media, and included a discount for a first online order at certain restaurants.
Sadly, it seems the result is a rush that IHOP didn't anticipate and lines of angry customers not practicing social distancing as has been set by state and local governments. Photos and videos flooded Twitter and Instagram, while others opted to throw complaints on the company's Facebook page after their own negative experience.
"Ordered curbside pick up on Mother's Day for 10:30 am. There was no designated parking, called and was told they had 50 orders ahead of me, the staff only brought out 2 orders in 30 minutes. I went inside like everyone else who was trying to find out what was going on with their orders. The hostess had no mask or gloves on. There was no social distancing as the waiting area was packed and no one communicated with the customers of why such a blunder!" one Oklahoma-based customer wrote. "I finally got my order 50 minutes late. My food was cold, I got sausage links instead of bacon, no glazed strawberries or [cheesecake] bites for the pancakes and was left with no one who would fix the problem."
"Awful start to [Mother's day]. online order curbside pickup. 1 hour 15 minutes later we left. No food and out the money paid. Poor management prep in scheduling," another added on the page.
The photos shared on social media captured some of the chaos described above, with very few satisfied customers along the way. With some states easing their lockdowns and social distancing guidelines soon, is there a disaster in the making?
For sure, Mother's Day at IHOP fits that description. Scroll down to see some examples from around the United States.
Ah, I see #Ihop is trending for being the literal worst. I can attest to that. I waited for 2 hours when they said my food would be ready for pick up at 10:50am. Not to mention, there was no space to social distance...one cough & we were all dying plus the person working was RUDE— Bretty 💕 (@misshunnyy) May 10, 2020
I'm just disappointed that people see value in waiting for IHOP
... hours.
Breakfast has to be the easiest meal to make. pic.twitter.com/lr9ljonpMJ— Social Loner (@black_widow_28) May 10, 2020
Many people complained about having to wait hours for their breakfast orders on Sunday.
Y’all tripping over IHOP ... during a pandemic... food servers are under high stress and y’all complaining about IHOP ... we talking IHOP ... not Ruth Chris but IHOP pic.twitter.com/LgH8laBvR3— TheFakeJSands (@TheFakeJSands) May 10, 2020
Mother’s Day sales at the IHOP with 15% staff. Far and away the shittiest shift I’ve worked in my 14 years.— Sayed (@FreeManHamideh) May 10, 2020
While others took time to either point out the stress on restaurant workers and the resentment many have for being targets when a situation is out of their control.
The IHOP across from Forestville Mall... pic.twitter.com/f8HxU95jkJ— Los Angeles Nakers (@ShantanaMoss) May 10, 2020
And still, not all the issues were IHOP's fault. While social distancing measures by the restaurant did seem lax, as you'll see in later posts, customers and delivery people were not following them either.
The #ihop employee who was not in uniform would call out a name from this spot and to hear her you had to push your way through a crowd of tightly packed people to hear her.
She would not leave this position while calling out names. pic.twitter.com/KxjIVG9FH1— F (@burner92503) May 10, 2020
honestly @IHOP needs to learn from chick fil a about just yelling out who’s ready instead of having people pissed off waiting here for 45 minutes when we can all clearly see the food sitting there— darlene (@DarleneRadell) May 10, 2020
Then depending on the restaurant some visited, the staff on-site seemed to have different levels of service and preparedness.
Thank you @IHOP, for the 3 hour delay of pancakes that resulted in us canceling and ordering pizza, two grumpy kids who didn’t get breakfast, and one mom who just didn’t want to have to make a single meal today. Thank you, @pizzahut, for having our order ready in 15 minutes and-— Mandy Lynn (@MarmiteMandy) May 10, 2020
Why is @IHOP making me wait 2 WHOLE HOURS for pancakes!?!?!??!— Sam (@Sam11045239) May 10, 2020
Some also raised questions about how long it was taking to prepare orders of breakfast food, including pancakes. This caused some comments questioning why anybody would wait so long for a food they could have prepared at home in that time.
What Mother’s Day looks like during #coronavirus #ihop what’s social distancing 🤦🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ #SocialDistancing been waiting for my food for 2 hours along with 100s of people 🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/SOis2cRxu5— 6 inches is enough (@ovomiguel23) May 10, 2020
Waiting for my IHOP order like ... pic.twitter.com/Io2EiDc1NF— J. (@jasmine_milian) May 10, 2020
And I must mention that this @IHOP location did nothing for social distancing. Started having people write their names down on a piece of paper using a shared pen. pic.twitter.com/Gt9k9PD3KJ— Tisha Combs (@tisha3) May 10, 2020
I told the manager twice that this cook wasn’t wearing a mask. Each time, the manager asked him to put it on, and he covered his mouth and left his nose exposed. Then, I turn around 5 minutes later to find he’d taken the mask off again. This was the cook’s idea of wearing a mask, literally not wearing it, screaming and shouting over the food. THE COOK!!! The one who is directly preparing the food for our mothers on this Mother’s Day 2020. Shame on you IHOP for your lack of protection of your customers. For your blatant disregard of people’s lives, literally. For sustaining a culture of indifference vs one where fellow employees or even managers feel comfortable to tell their team member to put a mask on. Just unacceptable on so many levels. @ihop #ihop #mothersday #covid19 #infectiousdisease
The most severe complaints were aimed at those working at different locations. While long waits are bound to happen under new circumstances, there is little excuse for ignoring any protective orders and guidelines for customers.
@IHOP must be the most unprepared company during this pandemic, online system failing, stores not answering calls and orders not being fulfilled. I waited hours for my order and ultimately had to cancel my order. Thanks @IHOP for wasting my time on #MothersDay . #terrible— IB (@IB0049) May 10, 2020
@IHOP I thought u might want to know that the instructions in the e-mail I got were not followed at all and instead names were being yelled out. pic.twitter.com/BI5uezvuC2— The Duchess (@BadGirlBabyJ) May 10, 2020