If You’re A Mom, You Can Understand Why Kelly Ripa’s Heart Is So Full

By Libby Birk

The band is back together!

A photo posted by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

If you're a mom, you can understand what it's like to have your entire family under one roof. Kelly Ripa was all smiles on Sunday when all three kids were home for a selfie.

The LIVE! With Kelly co-host posed with husband Mark Consuelos, with all three kids in the background. Ripa captioned the photo, "The band is back together!"

Ripa and Consuelos sent their son to his freshman year at NYU this fall, so no doubt they are cherishing every moment with the entire gang.

Check out these other adorable celebrity family selfies!

0comments

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE AMAZING MOMS OUT THERE!! #love #familia

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

#Repost @therealswizzz with @repostapp. ・・・ #superbowl50 #goodvibes when Dad takes the photos

A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on

Out to lunch with the family to celebrate @justinhodak_ Grandpa's 91st bday! Enjoying the family time!!

A photo posted by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Happy Halloween!!!!!

A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on

Hey mom you got something on your head! #morningswithjolie #mygirl

A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

g

Start the Conversation

of