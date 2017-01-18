If You’re A Mom, You Can Understand Why Kelly Ripa’s Heart Is So Full

The band is back together! A photo posted by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Nov 13, 2016 at 3:58pm PST

If you're a mom, you can understand what it's like to have your entire family under one roof. Kelly Ripa was all smiles on Sunday when all three kids were home for a selfie.

The LIVE! With Kelly co-host posed with husband Mark Consuelos, with all three kids in the background. Ripa captioned the photo, "The band is back together!"

Ripa and Consuelos sent their son to his freshman year at NYU this fall, so no doubt they are cherishing every moment with the entire gang.

