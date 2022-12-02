Iconic Snack Brand No Longer Available in Canada

If you're looking for Cosmic Brownies or Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars, you won't be satiating your cravings in Canada. Little Debbie, the brand behind beloved snacks like Oatmeal Crème Pies, Swiss Cake Rolls, and the seasonal favorite Christmas Tree Cakes, is no longer selling its products in Canada.

The company was recently forced to stop rolling its snacks out to stores across Canada due to a distribution issue. A McKee Foods spokesperson confirmed in an emailed statement to CTV News that "this was not our decision." According to that spokesperson, "The sole distributor in Canada chose to terminate their business relationship with our brands for reasons that are entirely their own." Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Little Debbie will be returning to Canada anytime soon, the spokesperson adding that the company isn't "actively searching for a new distributor relationship in the Canada market." The distribution break does not affect consumers in the U.S., where Little Debbie snack cakes will continue to be available in stores.

Given Little Debbie's popularity, it came as little surprise that the news was met with plenty of upset from Canadian fans of the snack treats. One Reddit thread dedicated to the announcement filled quickly filled with hundreds of disappointed comments, one person even dubbing the news "heartless." Somebody else joked that "this marks the beginning of the end," as another exclaimed, "not my mother-ing HONEY BUNS." Another person chimed in with, "Annnnnd another black market is born...."

Canadian shoppers aren't completely out of luck. While they can still take a trip south of the border to get their hands on Little Debbie in the United States, one Reddit user noted, "Canada's always had pretty solid snack cakes, some of which Little Debbie's copied only decades later." That user went on to suggest that people try "Jos Louis are chocolate reddish-sponge-cake stuff with a vanilla filling," also adding that "Said Swiss Rolls (also covered in a thin layer of chocolate) have existed for ages and they're decent." Other suggestions were Jelly Logs, which they dubbed "better versions of the Hostess ones," and Crunchie's, "sponge-toffee covered in chocolate."

Little Debbie's end of the distribution in Canada comes on the heels of news that Bugles have been discontinued in Canada. General Mills confirmed in a tweet on Nov. 14, "Unfortunately, our products are no longer available in Canada," adding in a follow-up message that they are "always listening to fans so maybe it will come back in the future. Until then we're hoping you can find a tasty substitute elsewhere in the General Mills family."