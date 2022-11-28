Ice Cream Recalled

For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Per the report, the product may have been distributed in 197 Weis Markets' stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

The container reads: Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream – and the lid reads: Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The ice cream is packaged in a scround container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell by date of 11/08/23. The product was produced on 11/08/22. The sell-by date can be located on the bottom of the container.

As of now, there have been no illnesses reported to date from anyone who consumed the product. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not have it listed on the packaging. The reason it was exempt from the initial packaging is because of a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process.

Anyone who purchased this product may return it for a full refund. All who have the allergen are encouraged to discard it and not eat it. Those with the allergen may experience an allergic reaction of various symptoms, including vomiting, stomach cramps, indigestion, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, anaphylaxis.