Ice Cream Recalled After Customer Discovers Big Mistake

Consumers are being urged not to eat certain half gallon cartons of ice cream after an urgent recall was issued. On Tuesday, Byrne Dairy, Inc. recalled cartons of Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream after a "manufacturing error" resulted in the possible presence of undeclared peanuts, meaning the ice cream poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

The recall, which appears to be limited in scale and involves no more than 250 half gallon units, only includes Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The affected ice cream was sold in half gallon cartons with a Last Date of Sale of 10/4/2024, both of which are printed on the side of the container. The recalled ice cream cartons were distributed in retail stores throughout Upstate New York. You can view images of the recalled product by clicking here.

Byrne Dairy, Inc., a company based in Syracuse, New York, issued the voluntary recall after receiving "consumer complaint that product containing peanut butter was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanuts due to mislabeling of the product." It was determined that a "manufacturing error" resulted in cartons of Chocolate Ice Cream possibly containing peanut butter, but peanuts were not listed among the ingredients in the product.

Peanut allergies are one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sings and symptoms of a peanut allergy typically occur within minutes after exposure and can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

The recall notice said no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recalled ice cream. However, due to the potentially life-threatening risk the recalled Byrne Dairy Mighty Fine Chocolate Ice Cream cartons pose, consumers have been urged not to eat the ice cream. The ice cream should either be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.