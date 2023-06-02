Ice Cream Recall Issued

Just as temperatures begin to rise and summer arrives, health officials are advising consumers to steer clear of your favorite summer snack. A new ice cream recall has been issued affecting Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerting consumers on May 31 that Tillamook County Creamery Association issued a voluntary recall due to undeclared wheat and soy.

The recall is limited in scale and only affects approximately 1,440 cartons of the ice cream, which were distributed only in Safeway grocery stores and only in the state of Washington and parts of northern Idaho. The recalled ice cream product is packaged with a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter carton sidewall but with a Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl lid. The recall affects lot codes TL-41-80 and BB041324, which means best by date of 04/13/2024. The codes can be located on the bottom of the carton.

The recall was initiated due to a packaging error that resulted in cartons of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice being packaged in a Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton, resulting in undeclared wheat and soy, both of which are allergens. The company, based in Tillamook, Oregon, was made aware of the issue after a consumer notified the company that Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream was found inside the Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream carton.

Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction can start minutes after eating food containing the allergen. Some of the symptoms include swelling or itching around the mouth and throat; hives, rash, or skin swelling; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea. In extreme cases, an allergic reaction can lead to anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Anaphylaxis is a condition that requires immediate medical assistance. Both wheat and soy allergies are most common among babies and toddlers, and while most outgrow it, the allergies can develop in adults.

Due to the risk the recalled Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream poses to some consumers, those consumers with a wheat or soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it. The ice cream should instead be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date.