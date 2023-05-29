Bad News, Gamers: Your Mini-Fridge Might Have Just Been Recalled

Gamers should check where they store their snacks during their next video game session. Kell Electronic USA Inc., based in Houston, Texas, has issued a recall for about 25,000 units of Personal Chiller Mini Gamer Refrigerators in the United States because of a potential burn hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall applies to Personal Chiller Mini Fridge Gamer Beverage Refrigerators with LED lights. Model number K1000BK was available with a matte black finish exterior, a lighted LED door, and a remote control with mood lighting effects. The LED lights were available in red and blue colors. Approximately $60 was the selling price of the affected refrigerators manufactured in China and sold by Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com as well as second-hand stores and websites from September 2022 through January 2023. The power cords on refrigerators can overheat, posing a burn hazard, the agency said. The company initiated the recall after receiving six complaints about overheating power cords. To date, there have been no reports of injuries. It is advised that consumers stop using recalled refrigerators immediately and contact Kell Electronic for a full refund or a replacement cord.

Those into more active pursuits should be aware that Peloton also recalled more than 2 million bikes this month due to a safety hazard that has resulted in several injuries. In a report published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, it was disclosed that approximately 2.2 million Peloton Bikes with model number PL01, which were sold between January 2018 and May 2023, were recalled as a result of a seat post breaking during use, posing a fall and injury risk. This is one of the company's flagship products. The CPSC said Peloton has received 35 reports of seat posts breaking and detaching while in use, including 13 reports of fractured wrists, lacerations, and bruises. The release said, "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed."

Peloton said in a statement on its website that the original bike model is identified by its PL-01 model number and the label on the inside front mark (near the flywheel), and by the red "P" logo on the frame followed by the white Peloton brand name. By visiting this page, customers impacted by the recall can obtain their free replacement seat posts, which they can install with help from this video. Customers can call Peloton's Member Support team at 866-679-9129 from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week or online at Peloton's Support site. Owners of the affected bikes have been notified via email about how to order replacement seat posts, Peloton said. Those who own bikes and have not yet reported incidents with their product to the company can do so by contacting Member Support.