Hurricane Maria Strengthens to Category 3 Storm

Not long after Hurricane Irma devastated the Caribbean islands, another major storm is coming behind right behind it.

Hurricane Maria is making its way toward the area, and it has just gotten stronger. As of Monday morning, Maria was upgraded to a Category 3 hurricane.

Maria has reached winds of 130 mph, and KETV 7 reports that the storm will continue moving toward the Eastern Caribbean at 10 mph. The report also states that the eye of the storm is expected to pass over the Leeward Islands sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

As the hurricane continues through the warm Caribbean waters, it has the potential to grow into a Category 4 storm.

#Maria is now a major (Cat. 3+) hurricane – 4th of 2017 Atlantic season to date – first time since 2010 w/ 4 Atl. major hurricanes by 9/18. pic.twitter.com/cUNmSnb3cN — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 18, 2017

“Maria continues to strengthen and is expected to be at major hurricane intensity when it affects portions of the Leeward Islands over the next few says, bringing dangerous wind, storm surge and rainfall hazards,” the hurricane center reported.

While the Leeward Islands will be the first affected, Maria is also likely to hit the British and US Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico. These islands are expected to be hit by the storm sometime in the middle of this week.

A hurricane watch is in effect for the US Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, St. Maarten, St. Barthelemy, Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra and Anguilla.