Hurricane Jose Has Shifted Its Track

Hurricane Jose’s path has been slightly altered, but New England shouldn’t brace for the worst just yet.

According to Accuweather’s projections, the storm will veer away from New Jersey, but still cause averse affects on the Northeast. Jose is still projected to remain “a few hundred miles” from the region’s coast.

However, that doesn’t mean the area shouldn’t have anything to worry about. The hurricane, which is expected to remain a category 1 and weaken as it heads north, will still bring winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding to coastal regions.

“A hurricane does not need to make landfall to cause significant adverse effects in the Northeast, since the shape of the coast tends to enhance storm effects and trap ocean water,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Plus, there’s still the opportunity that Jose could make landfall. It’s one Northwest shift away from hitting New England.

“Although Jose will generally pass offshore of much of the East Coast, a landfall can still not be ruled out as Jose makes its closest pass to the United States,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

See Accuweather’s latest projections below.

#Jose will swipe the northeastern US with rain, wind and dangerous seas this week: https://t.co/SYqTf77PAw pic.twitter.com/Dwi7ZGGOsl — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 17, 2017

