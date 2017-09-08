Hurricane Jose Strengthens to Category 4 Storm

While the country is bracing for Hurricane Irma, another storm is following close behind, with Hurricane Jose strengthening to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm Friday according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm now has top sustained winds of 150 mph and is moving towards the Atlantic Ocean, currently sitting east of the Leeward Islands, CNN reports. Jose is expected to fluctuate in intensity for the next day or so before beginning to weaken.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla; St. Martin; and St. Barthelemy as of 11 a.m. Friday. Several of those islands were just hit by Hurricane Irma, with the storm destroying 95 percent of buildings on Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.

Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach tweeted that this is the first time on record that the Atlantic has seen two hurricanes with 150-plus mph winds at the same time.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @MikeTFox5