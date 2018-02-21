Puerto Rico Could Be Without Power for up to Six Months After Irma

Hurricane Irma is already causing massive damage in Puerto Rico. According to The Miami Herald, Puerto Rico residents could be without power for up to four to six months.

“There are going to be blackouts. Areas that will spend three, four months without electricity,” Ricardo Ramos, executive director of Puerto Rico’s energy agency, said.

The Category 5 hurricane, which has up to 185 mph winds, is wreaking havoc in the Caribbean as it makes its way towards the United States.

Although the major storm is not expected to directly hit Puerto Rico, the heavy rains and winds that will pass by will cause plenty of damage.

The government set up temporary shelters in areas that can house more than 60,000 people. The U.S. territory is in the middle of an economic crisis, with more than $70 billion in debt and filed for the biggest municipal bankruptcy in the country’s history.

According to the island’s government, there is a $15 million emergency fund for situations like this.

