Watch Nun With a Chainsaw Help out With Irma Recovery

Of the many photos and videos of volunteers offering their services to help in hurricane relief, one that is going viral shows a nun using a chainsaw to help clear the debris.

This nun grabbed a chainsaw to help clean up debris from Hurricane Irma https://t.co/fCzcrzVXdC pic.twitter.com/hfIugIDqRR — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2017

Sister Margaret Ann is a 30-year education veteran and is the principal at the Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in West Kendall, Florida. She knew of a chainsaw in the school’s closet and wasted no time in grabbing it to dispose of a tree that fell during Hurricane Irma.

“The road was blocked, we couldn’t get through,” Sister Margaret Ann saidduring an interview with CNN. “And I saw somebody spin in the mud and almost go into a wall, going off the road. So, there was a need, I had the means — so I wanted to help out.”

“We teach our students: Do what you can to help other people, don’t think of yourselves,” she said. “That’s what I wanted to do.”

An off-duty police officer shared further footage of the chainsaw-wielding nun on the department’s Twitter feed.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

“He said, ‘You know though, Sister, the police will do this.’ And I said ‘but it’s going to take them too long … it’s dangerous, people are going to get hurt here,’” she said.

The nun explained that she doesn’t know when her school will be able to reopen. During the hurricane, the air conditioner was damaged in addition to fallen trees covering six of the school’s 40 acres and a wall being destroyed.

Sister Margaret Ann will continue to do the Lord’s work in the meantime.

“The community will come out and help us. That’s what we do,” she said. “It’s good.”

On the school’s Facebook page, a message of gratitude was shared to express appreciation for Sister Margaret Ann.

“We are so blessed to have her and the Carmelite Sisters at our school. We are proud of the example they show for our students and other members of the community every day,” the note read.

