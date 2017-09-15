Will Irma and Jose Bring Tropical Storm Sandy Conditions to New York City?

Hurricane Irma may be through wreaking havoc on the Bahamas and Southern states, but it seems Tropical Storm Jose could still have some damage left to do.

ABC News reports that Jose, which is currently northeast of the Bahamas with winds of 70 mph, could strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane as it moves between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast through this weekend.

If so, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns that potentially fatal rip currents, waves as high as 11 feet, beach erosion and coastal flooding could all occur from the Carolinas to Long Island Saturday through Tuesday.

While this forecast is early and is very likely to change, it is possible that New York and Boston could face Nor’easter-like conditions, with wind and rain possible in New York City Monday night into Tuesday, and in Boston Tuesday into Wednesday.

Photo Credit: ABC News

