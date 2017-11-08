Here’s Everything That Has Happened So Far with Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma has been wreaking havoc on the Caribbean and the Southeast U.S. for the past week.

With an ever changing category classification and a last-minute course change, the storm kept everyone near its path on edge. Once it passed islands and other areas though, those ahead of the storm only got more worried about what damage was set to come.

Scroll though to recap the biggest developments of Irma from the past week.

Background and Early Preparation

The storm began as a “tropical wave” formation near the African coast on Aug. 26. It soon escalated into a tropical storm/hurricane as it approached North America.

By Sept. 4, the storm became a category 4 storm, and it increased into a category 5 the next day.

With the U.S. still reeling for Hurricane Harvey’s strike on Southeast Texas, many in Florida and other areas began to brace for impact.

Florida governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency to prep for Irma. School across the the state began to close and 7,000 National Guard were called to duty to prepare for possible natural disaster.

Those in affected areas began to evacuate north, leading to all kinds of slowdowns, shortages and other issues.

First Caribbean Strikes

The hurricane made landfall on the island of Saint Martin, which is governed by France and the Netherlands, on Wednesday morning. The affects of the storm were catastrophic.

Buildings were demolished, areas completely flooded and there was a power blackout across the island. Footage began rolling in of of the island, with trees torn up and buildings being hit had by storm surge.

Before-after-images began coming in of the island, and it’s hard to image the images shown are of the same place.

Barbuda Devastated

The island of Barbuda was devastated after Hurricane Irma ripped through the country destroying anywhere from 60-90 percent of homes and buildings.

Barbuda, which is one half of the state of Antigua and Barbuda, was the first to face the wrath of the category 5 storm. No contact was made with its sister island, Antigua, throughout Wednesday, having the world bracing for the worst.

The country’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, flew to the island via helicopter on Wednesday evening and reported that there was only one confirmed fatality, an infant.

However, the island is now “practicably uninhabitable,” as footage of the area shows. Browne told ABS TV that the island now has no water, electricity, food or communication systems. He estimates about 60 percent of residents are now homeless.

Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma has started to hit the Florida Keys in the form of high winds and rains.

Videos have began to surface from reporters and meteorologists on the scene, and the National Weather Service has issued several warnings for the area.

“The storm is here. Hurricane Irma is now impacting our state,” Gov. Scott said. “If you’ve been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now … not tonight, not in an hour, you need to go right now.”

Storm chasers delivered tons of footage from Key West as Irma approaches, and it was not pretty.

First Floridian Deaths

As Irma started to overtake the Sunshine State, three deaths were reported.

The first fatality came as a man lost control of his truck as heavy winds descended the area surrounding Key West

The other two deaths resulted from a two-car collision in Hardee County, Florida. A 13-year deputy of the county’s sheriff’s department, and an unnamed correctional institute sergeant.

Those tragic accidents, which are detailed here, brings the total amount of Hurricane Irma deaths to at least 30. At least 27 died in the Caribbean as the storm headed towards the U.S.

Miami Surges

A storm surge from Hurricane Irma struck Miami as the Irma neared the main island. The surge, which is caused by a rise of ocean levels during a tropical storm, began Sunday morning and quickly rose.

Luckily, most in Miami have evacuated in advance of Irma. Original projects had the city getting the full force of Irma, but it has since shifted west.

Reporters on the scene have been documenting the flooding with videos of the downtown area.

Landfall

Hurricane Irma has officially made landfall on the mainland of Florida.

The tropical storm’s eyewall finally reached Marcos Island, Florida on Sunday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. EST, according to multiple outlets. Irma is now headed to North towards the city of Naples.

AP reports that it was a category 3 storm when it hit.

It is unclear what the extent of the damages to the area is at this time. Social media received some of the first images from the area from those on the ground.