Hurricane Irma Has Had Another Major Change in Status

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a category 3 storm ahead of its projected landfall in South Florida.

As of 11 a.m. EST, Irma has maximum winds speeds of 125 mph, according to the Miami Herald.

The storm had re-escalated to a category 5 when it hit Cuba early Saturday, but then eased to a category 4. As of midday Saturday, the storm’s has lowered again to this new assessment of category 3.

While this category is lower, it’s still bad news for Florida.

Irma’s path was updated on Saturday morning to be headed toward the West Coast of the state.

Cities including Fort Myers, Tampa, Naples, Sarasota and St. Petersburg are all in the path of this new projection, with the in-land and western areas of Florida still at risk.

“This is a deadly storm and our state has never seen anything like it,” Florida Governor Rick Scott said. “Millions of Floridians will see major hurricane impacts with deadly storm surge and life-threatening winds.