Hurricane Irma Downgrades to Category 3 Storm

Hurricane Irma has downgraded to a Category 3 storm as it approaches Naples, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The winds are still extremely high at 120 miles per hour. The hurricane is approximately 35 miles out from hitting landfall once again.

Irma downgrades to a Category 3 hurricane as it heads over Florida. @DPartlyCloudy says worst place to be is “east of the eye.” pic.twitter.com/GVIWuUBXVX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2017

This is a recent change, as Irma had just regained its strength for a Category 4 storm just hours ago.

After the eyewall lashed the lower Florida Keys, the storm started to immediately affect other areas of the state.

Miami is currently flooding due to a storm surge. The surge began Sunday morning and is quickly rising.

More than 6 million people were ordered to evacuate the state, which is the largest mandatory evacuation in U.S. history. Residents in southeast Florida have also reported tornadoes.

The storm has also already knocked out power for more than 1.8 million people. The largest outage is over 533,000 for Miami-Dade County, and Palm Beach County has reported over 108,000 outages.