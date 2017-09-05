Here’s the Name and Massive Category Size of a New Hurricane About to Hit Florida

Just after Hurricane Harvey left the city of Houston underwater, another massive storm is making its way to the southern United States.

The new storm is called Hurricane Irma and it’s just been upgraded to Category 5 status, the highest ranking on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to CBS News, the storm has now reached winds of 175 mph, and it looks as though it’s headed for Florida. For comparison’s sake, 2016’s Hurricane Matthew reached maximum winds of 165 mph, and that caused $15.09 billion in damage.

While it looks as though Irma is heading straight for Florida, it will be getting to Puerto Rico first. The storm is set to make landfall on the island on Tuesday.

Meteorologists are currently tracking the storm to see if it will still make landfall in the U.S., or if there is still a possibility that it could pivot while at sea. However, the Weather Channel believes that it’s likely Irma will hit Florida later this week.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency this week, after the National Hurricane Center said Irma will remain a “major” hurricane throughout the next few days. Scott is urging the residents of Florida not to hold out for the chance that the storm pivots, and to make sure they prepare.

“In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and while the exact path of Irma is no absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared.”