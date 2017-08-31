Woman Braves Hurricane Harvey to Give Reporter Beer on Live TV

That time a woman in Galveston gave a FOX News reporter beer while covering a hurricane. #TexasHospitality #Harvey pic.twitter.com/2WOluNXy3p — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 25, 2017

Footage that is going viral proves a major hurricane is not going to get in the way of a little Texan hospitality.

On Friday, FOX News reporter Casey Stegall was reporting on Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast when a local woman handed him a six-pack of Galveston Island Brewing’s Tiki Wheat.

Stegall also received a side hug from the local as she passed the beer and went along on her way.

“There you go, just friendly people here,” he said, surprised.

According to Texas’ Star Tribune, the woman has no affiliation with the local brewery with the marketing director, Charday Van Orstrand, telling the paper, her kind gesture amid the hurricane proved “southern hospitality at its finest.”

“She did great, our social media is blowing up,” Van Orstrand said. “The beer she’s actually holding is Tiki Wheat, which is our flagship beer. She’s sharing the local wealth.”

The hard-working reporter also took to Twitter to thank the random act of kindness after a well constructed report, writing, “You never know who you’ll meet or what will happen, when reporting the news. Thanks for the gift (what she gave me, not the tornado alert.)”

He went on to add, “Now that’s what I call a GOOD photo bomb! She was very sweet and even gave me a hug… moment of levity, reporting on serious matters.”

