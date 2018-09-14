Hurricane Florence’s Wild Winds Put Tipping Tree Back Into Place

Hurricane Florence is currently on a path of destruction through the Carolinas, having already caused a huge amount of damage after making landfall just hours ago.

In addition to buildings, Florence has also made its mark on nature, with its winds tearing down trees, and in the case of one video recently shared to Twitter, placing them upright again.

NBC meteorologist Dylan Dreyer used the platform to upload a clip of a tree on a residential street sitting on a patch of grass that had been ripped out of the ground and was leaning to the side before a gust of wind blew it back into place.

“Very strange to see a wind gust put a tree back IN PLACE!” she wrote.

Dreyer has been covering Florence extensively on Twitter, recently sharing a clip taken in the eyewall of the hurricane.

“IN the eye wall of Hurricane Florence,” she wrote. “Wind gusts above 90mph, sheets of rain and the resulting flooding, trees toppling. We haven’t even gotten to the storm surge yet.”

CBS News shares that that surge could be staggering, with storm surge warnings in effect for multiple areas. Florence is also expected to pour gallons of rain on the area, with the storm poised to unleash as much as 18 trillion gallons of rain on the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Maryland over the next several days.

Around 1.7 million people are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation warnings, and over half a million homes and businesses were without power as of Friday morning.

“The worst of the storm is not yet here but these are early warnings of the days to come,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Surviving this storm will be a test of endurance, teamwork, common sense and patience.”

Cooper added that he is anticipating “historic major damage” across the state.

Despite the order, there are still those who have chosen not to evacuate as Florence approaches.

“To those in the path, if you can hear me, please stay sheltered in place,” Cooper said at a news conference Friday. “Do not go out in the storm.”

