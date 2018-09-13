Hurricane Florence: Follow Storm’s Path

Hurricane Florence is preparing to bear down on the Carolinas, with the storm’s path posed to move up the U.S. Southeast.

According to CNN, the category 2 storm will possibly hit as low as Hilton Head Island in South Carolina and make its way up as far as Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina and beyond.

As it moves inland, areas like Raleigh, North Carolina and Norfolk, Virgina are expected to experience tropical storm weather, which is just slightly less powerful than hurricane weather.

CNN’s reporters are in position up and down the coast to bring you the very latest on hurricane Florence. Watch live: //t.co/adcI1uoX52

Updates: //t.co/yLDdXi9EUB pic.twitter.com/h3AOFwZybh — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 13, 2018

The news outlet also notes that Hurricane Florence will likely reach winds of 80 miles per hour, and that coastal flooding will be a serious concern for state officials and emergency responders.

As the storm moves in further onto U.S. soil, it is projected to affect states as far west as Indiana and as far north as Michigan.

(1/2) NC is beginning to see impacts from Hurricane Florence. Florence will be slow to move through NC, which will result in extreme rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding across the SE. Tornado warnings and watches have been issued for several counties … #ncwx pic.twitter.com/8jHAfcVdt6 — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 13, 2018

At this time, parts of North and South Carolina have already begin experiencing powerful winds and flooding. Many residents and news organizations have shared photos and video of the flooding.

This is a serious issue as Hurricane Florence has not yet even made landfall and many are already suffering its effects.

Rain bands lash North Carolina as Hurricane #Florence advances on the coast, causing choppy surf and flooding conditions across the state. //t.co/MaGgLjV2TY pic.twitter.com/VPqLHwXyvh — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2018

While the rainfall in land is certainly going to be an issue, the storm surge — which can cause water to rise as high as 13 feet — will be one of the more devastating results of Hurricane Florence.

Photo taken from Topsail Beach, NC. The center of Hurricane Florence is still 115 miles ESE of Wilmington, NC. pic.twitter.com/J9TcXBpFXH — Rachel Piscitelli (@RachPiscitelli) September 13, 2018

Along with the hurricane will also come the possibility of a few tornadoes, though that is yet to be seen. One thing for certain, is that over a 1,000 flights scheduled to take place along the East Coast of the U.S. have already been cancelled in preparation for the storm.

As of yet, there is no specific time projected for when Florence will make landfall, but the eye of the storm is not speculated to reach land until sometime on Friday.