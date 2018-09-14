Google to Match up to $1 Million in Donations to the American Red Cross During Hurricane Florence

Following the news that Hurricane Florence made landfall, Google has announced plans to match up to $1 million in donations to the American Red Cross.

According to the company, “Google.org will be matching, dollar for dollar, up to $1M in donations. Our donation will give much-needed help to communities impacted by Hurricane Florence.”

They also go on to clarify that “your entire contribution will go to the nonprofit” and that there is no limit to the amount of money or times someone can donate.

The tech giant adds that their reason for doing this is to help the “millions of people” who are projected to be affected by the “devastating rain, flooding, and wind” that Florence will bring to the Carolinas and Virginia.

From SOS Alerts to $2.5 million in donations from @googleorg, our employees and you, here’s how we’re supporting those affected by Hurricane Florence → //t.co/MPAswPvVDG pic.twitter.com/Qb9tttOAdi — Google (@Google) September 13, 2018

CNN reports that Hurricane Florence officially made landfall near Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina at around 7:15 a.m. ET. They add that the storm had been pouring out three inches of rain an hour and delivering brutal winds.

Wilmington is seeing the strongest hurricane gusts since 1960, at 92 miles per hour, @andersoncooper tells @chriscuomo. “Its a grinding, slow moving storm…. it is miserable” #HurricaneFlorence//t.co/tkbSfYHqUN pic.twitter.com/2JsDwZB9E1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 14, 2018

The city of New Bern, North Carolina has been experiencing a great amount of flooding, with one resident saying that she and her family were “stuck in the attic” because of the rising waters.

“In a matter of seconds, my house was flooded up to the waist, and now it is to the chest,” Peggy Perry, the New Bern, resident told CNN.

WATCH: As Hurricane Florence approached the East Coast, the deteriorating conditions in Topsail Beach, N.C., caused a BP gas station’s canopy to collapse and skid across the parking lot. //t.co/xqQ4p6LvyN pic.twitter.com/t0qM4F2dX5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2018

In addition to the flooding the dangerously high winds have also caused a lot of damage already. Video has emerged that reveals the destructive force of the winds, with one in particular showing a gas station canopy being torn down.

The Carolinas are in our hearts. To our employees there, first responders and everyone in Hurricane Florence’s path, please stay safe. To help those affected, Apple is donating $1M to the Red Cross. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2018

Google isn’t the only company donating to the hurricane relief efforts, as after seeing just the early damage caused Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that his company will also be matching donations up to $1 million.