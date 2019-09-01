Hurricane Dorian: How Floridians Are Preparing for the ‘Catastrophic’ Storm

Hurricane Dorian is closing in on the U.S. mainland, and people are doing their best to brace for impact. All up the Florida peninsula, people are taking the patio furniture inside, securing their valuables or just plain evacuating before the Category 5 storm hits.

Hurricane Dorian is currently wreaking havoc on the islands of Caribbean. According to the latest report by CBS News, experts expect it to begin impacting Florida late on Monday night. The storm may not make landfall in the state, but it will come in close to the coast, bringing fast winds and torrential rains with it.

Dorian will impact the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina as well. If the eye of the storm does reach land, it may not do so until late on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, likely in the Carolinas. As it gets closer to land, however, it will likely weaken, perhaps even falling back down to a Category 3 or Category 2.

Still, officials are warning that under no circumstances should Hurricane Dorian be underestimated. Thankfully, it appears that people along the coast are taking it seriously. As preparations get underway, more and more photos are showing people preparing for the storm as best they can.

The pictures are an eerie look at life on the edge of disaster. However, they are also hopeful in a way, showing the strength of community and organization. As always, it looks like people are prepared to weather what nature throws at them and help each other bounce back.

Here is a look at how Floridians have been preparing for Hurricane Dorian this weekend.

Shuttering Windows

Residents of Riviera Beach, Florida are using corrugated metal to shutter a Food Mart store, according to Getty. The store owner knows that the storm may not land nearby, but is applying the protective shutters just in case.

Clearing Beaches

Police are reportedly patrolling beaches in Riviera Beach as well, asking residents to clear the area early. Given the “catastrophic conditions” predicted by experts, authorities are taking ever precaution to protect the public.

Disassembling Patios

This picture reportedly shows employees trying to take down TVs and author valuables from the patio at the Two Drunken Goats Bar. With the storm conditions coming, nothing is safe unsecured, and it is better safe than sorry when it comes to taking things down.

Storm Shutters

This picture shows Riviera Beach local Warren Kirschbaum putting storm shutters on the windows of his apartment, according to Getty. The protective layer may spare the glass as Hurricane Dorian passes by the peninsula.

Boarding up Windows

Others have simply employed plywood sheets to protect windows and doors, including the Inlet Reef Apartments. The company reportedly hired a maintenance company to secure the place, and not a moment too soon.

Closing Beaches

In an area where tourism is such a booming industry, it can be sad to see beaches closed and swimming prohibited. Still, with the tide rising quickly, it is no time for anyone to set foot in the water.

Watching the Tide Roll In

Of course, this won’t stop everyone from trying. This photo shows a woman watching as the ocean rises up toward the roadblock put in front of the beach.

Taking Down Signage

Even loose signs must be removed before the storm, as they pose a potential threat if the wind can catch them. This window tintin shop in Melbourne, Florida opted on the side of caution and removed its sign on Sunday, as Dorian’s wind speed rose to 175 miles per hour.

Still Open

Just because the windows are boarded up does not mean business has to stop all at once, as with this shop in Melboure. The store owner had “OPEN” spray-painted on the plywood, letting customers know they can still grab last-minute supplies before the storm starts in earnest.

Tying Down Boats

Finally, the marinas and docks are gearing up for the storm as well, as much as they can. Floridians lifted their boats where possible or else tied them up, hoping that they would still be there when the storm had passed.

Stay tuned for updates on Hurricane Dorian in the coming days.