Hurricane Dorian: Florida Man Goes Viral for Suggesting Military Drop Ice in Water, Fly Planes in Opposite Direction to Stop Storm

A Florida man has a few ideas when it comes to stopping Hurricane Dorian from ravaging his state, and it involves the Navy throwing “ice” to stop it. As the Category 5 storm, since downgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall in the Bahamas over Labor Day weekend, an unnamed Palm Bay, Florida man went viral thanks to his interview with Florida Today‘s reporter Tyler Vasquez.

“I don’t see how they haven’t come up with some way to combat these storms yet,” the man said in the 45-second clip, which has been viewed more than 5 million times. “All this warm weather and warm water. We have Navy. Why doesn’t the Navy come and drop ice in the warm water so it can’t get going as fast as it’s going.”

“Well we know it’s getting worse. But you tell us, ‘Oh it’s the warm weather. Oh, it’s the wind.’ Drive some Air Force planes around to get the winds going the other way. The Navy to go in circles, to fight it the other way,” he added.

From a mobile home park in Palm Bay, this man has some ideas on how the military could stop hurricanes. #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/JAiFJ7QAOc — tyler vazquez (@tyler_vazquez) September 1, 2019

The man’s unusual ideas certainly gained momentum, with social media chiming in with plenty of jokes.

“Wooowww dude solved global warming give him an award,” Ice T wrote.

“got this guy covered,” another person commented. “Cold hose water to cool down that silly little ocean & A fan to blow the winds back to where they came from.”

One person even suggested that the man become President Donald Trump’s new FEMA administrator, as Trump himself has even had a few ideas about stopping hurricanes from hitting the United States. According to sources who spoke to Axios, Trump on more than one occasion suggested using nuclear bombs on hurricanes.

Of course, neither of those efforts would likely do much to stop Dorian now. As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. storm update, Dorian was located 30 miles east-northeast of Freeport, Bahamas, and 110 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida and moving west at just 1 mph.

It is expected to move “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast tonight and through Wednesday, bringing with it “life-threatening condition,” including high winds, high storm surge, and heavy rainfall.

The states of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina are also expected to feel the impacts of the “catastrophic” storm, which is already responsible for at least one fatality in the Bahamas. The death toll is expected to rise.