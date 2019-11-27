Hunter Biden Suspected of Smoking Crack, Report Says

Hunter Biden has been accused of smoking crack cocaine inside of a strip club in Washington, D.C. last year. According to a report by The New York Post, sources inside Archibald’s Gentlemen’s Club say that Biden was out of control during a visit there late last year. This is the latest allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son.

Hunter Biden is known to have struggled with drug dependency in the past, and has even publicly acknowledged his six trips to rehab. The 49-year-old has supposedly been clean and sober since 2016, but workers at Archibald’s say that is not true.

Archibald’s is located just three blocks from the White House in Washington, D.C. Security guard Ranko Petrovic told the Post that Biden was a frequent guest, and typically spent his time in the VIP room. Petrovic said he “had no issue with him,” although the club’s managing partner, James Ritter said that he had a “suspicion of drug use” during one of Biden’s visits in late 2018.

“There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said. “We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped. VIP employees suspected it was crack.”

Ritter shared many more details on Biden’s alleged visits to his club. He said that the 49-year-old spent “thousands and thousands of dollars in the Archibald’s VIP rooms,” and he paid with “credit cards that didn’t have his name on it.”

Ritter added that, like most clubs, Archibald’s generally requires customers to pay with an ID that matches their official IDs, but said that “Hunter was a bit of an exception.

“Whenever he was in town he came in for two days in a row, disappeared and come back a month later,” he said.

So far, Archibald’s current owner, Dan Harris, has not commented on these allegations.

Biden was the subject of an extensive profile in The New Yorker back in July, where he gave an unflinching account of his history with drugs and his rocky road to recovery. In particular, he recounted a crack-cocaine binge in the fall of 2016 where he said he returned to a homeless encampment in Los Angeles several times to buy crack, going without sleep for days in a row.

It was after that that Biden checked himself in for his last stint in rehab. He entered the Grace Grove Lifestyle Center in Sedona, Arizona on Oct. 28, 2016. Biden spent a week in treatment and then transitioned to the Mii Amo resort spa.

Biden is now under fire for his involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company called Burisma, where he began working in 2014. This is the job at the center of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, who asked Ukrainian leaders to investigate any possible “corruption” by Biden in exchange for military aid that the U.S. had promised. According to a report by CBS News, the impeachment inquiry is expected to wrap up soon after Thanksgiving.