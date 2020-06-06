Hugh Jackman Called out for 'Solidarity' Photo of Protester Hugging Cop
Hugh Jackman is known to millions as an on-screen hero as the Marvel Comics character Wolverine. However, he briefly became the villain to some after a well-intentioned photo backfired. The Australian actor, 51, posted an image on Wednesday amid worldwide protests against police brutality, mainly due to the death of Minnesota man George Floyd on May 25. It was a post in support of "solidarity," but many did not appreciate it.
Jackman uploaded an image of a police officer and a protester embracing, a sign of understanding and peace when many violent clashes have occurred at protests around the globe. Despite the surface-level positivity of the photo, many pointed out that this image flies in the face of extreme measures carried out by officers elsewhere. Furthermore, some have noted that other law enforcement units that have posed for similar photos and then went out on to carry out forceful measures of peaceful protesters later on.
Solidarity. pic.twitter.com/EdNmRipv0B— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) June 3, 2020
Scroll through to see why people were so mad at the Bad Education and The Greatest Showman star. In particular, some X-Men fans were pretty irritated by Jackman seemingly forgetting one of the franchise's main elements.
You forgot the rest - Solidarity for a photo op, then back to shooting at and beating peaceful protesters and journalists.— Jonathan Robert (@jonathan_eff) June 3, 2020
Did you pay attention to any of the x-men movies you were in— Queer Buzzkill (they/them) (@sjw_LauraKinney) June 3, 2020
Aren’t you friends with Rupert Murdoch— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) June 3, 2020
Remember when a cop shot Wolverine because he couldn't drop his claws
I remember pic.twitter.com/AlXJrrgp9o— Yusuf 🔥🌹 (@yusufneedsarest) June 3, 2020
This exactly why magneto be beating yo ass... https://t.co/HfLsU44ew8— Billua ⚡ (@GameCubeps2) June 3, 2020
Never will I break bread with the oppressor. You can not be oppressor and oppressed. If he thinks a hug gonna prevent a cop from putting his knee on another neck he’s are a damn fool. And then wolverine movies were trash— My Name is My Name (@asima_real) June 3, 2020
Lmaooo I’m dead cuz this is LITERALLY why he be fighting the x-men in the first place— Marlow 🏁Ⓜ️ (@thisismarlow_) June 3, 2020