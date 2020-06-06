Hugh Jackman Called out for 'Solidarity' Photo of Protester Hugging Cop

Hugh Jackman is known to millions as an on-screen hero as the Marvel Comics character Wolverine. However, he briefly became the villain to some after a well-intentioned photo backfired. The Australian actor, 51, posted an image on Wednesday amid worldwide protests against police brutality, mainly due to the death of Minnesota man George Floyd on May 25. It was a post in support of "solidarity," but many did not appreciate it.

Jackman uploaded an image of a police officer and a protester embracing, a sign of understanding and peace when many violent clashes have occurred at protests around the globe. Despite the surface-level positivity of the photo, many pointed out that this image flies in the face of extreme measures carried out by officers elsewhere. Furthermore, some have noted that other law enforcement units that have posed for similar photos and then went out on to carry out forceful measures of peaceful protesters later on.

