Quaden Bayles: Hugh Jackman Speaks out for Bullied Australian Boy After Heartbreaking Clip Goes Viral

Hugh Jackman is speaking out for bullied Australian boy Quaden Bayles, after a heartbreaking clip of the 9-year-old went viral. In the video posted to social media, Bayles is seen weeping as him mother recounts the cruel behavior he’s been subjected to by bullies at school and in public places. She also revealed that he has expressed suicidal feelings because of what he’s endured. Jackman joined the mass of supports who came out to show love for the young man, with the X-Men star telling him in a video message, “Quaden, you are stronger than you know, mate.”

“No matter what, you’ve got a friend in me,” Jackman later added, then rallying his fans and followers by saying, “Everyone, let’s please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay, period. Life is hard enough. So, let’s just remember, every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle. So let’s just be kind.”

Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan also issued a video message for Bayles, saying to him, “My man, what I want you to know is that you have friends, me included. I am your buddy. You haven’t met me yet, but we’ll see if we can change that.”

Bullying hurts real people! I wish @RealHughJackman or @chrishemsworth could show this young man he’s already a superhero for surviving and that he’s stronger than he thinks. It breaks my heart 💔 https://t.co/eLe082yE15 — Lokelani Higa (@LokelaniHiga) February 20, 2020

Many others have taken to Twitter to comment on Bayles’ situation, with one tweeting, “Dont cry Quaden! Be strong! God loves you just the way you are and many other people do too!! I’m sending you a big hug and a kiss.”

“I’m a mother in America and my son has Aspergers which is a form of autism. I have been through the bullying and the schools doing nothing. Please never stop trying. Keep strong young man you are perfect the way you are.

The entire world is cheering him on, bullies make you feel incredibly alone. But he has people from all over the world cheering him on. I was a victim of bullying myself for 5 years straight. I wish I could hug him and tell him how important and wanted he is. ❤️💕 — Deanie Dani (@Deanie_Dani) February 20, 2020

In addition to the outcry of support, stand-up comedian Brad Willaims — who was also born with dwarfism, like Bayles — set up a GoFundMe to raise money to send Bayles to Disneyland, and at the time of this writing it has raised almost $400,000.

