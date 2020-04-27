Howard Stern Suggests Donald Trump's Supporters Should Drink Disinfectant and 'Drop Dead'

✖

President Donald Trump had quite the press conference last Thursday after comments he made ended up going viral. During his daily briefing, Trump made what he and his team later called a "sarcastic" remark about ingesting disinfectant. “I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute," Trump explained. "And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs."

The quote was later walked back by the White House as the remarks began to be taken seriously be people across the country. The comment also rubbed Howard Stern the wrong way. Taking a call on his radio show in which the listener began to defend Trump, Stern brought up the comments that were made and how ticked off he was about it. Stern wondered what it would take for his supporters to realize the comments he make are dangerous, adding that, "I don't think there is anyone left who will vote for him." Adding that it's "frustrating" and "mind-blowing" to him, Stern then insisted Trump's supporters hold a rally where they drink disinfectant and "all drop dead." He took it a step further by adding that, “I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works."

"We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he's O.K. with it," Stern noted. He isn't the first in the media to take the comments to heart. On this weekend's Saturday Night Live, which aired in a remote setting for the second time, Brad Pitt played the part of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. This also came as a welcomed sight for Fauci, who previously joked around that if anyone was to portray in his likeness in a movie or on television, he would prefer it to be Pitt.

Pitt made light off Trump's comments on how UV rays and disinfectant injected into the human body can fight the threat of the coronavirus. This drew a simple reaction from the Fauci look-alike as he did a face palm, just as Fauci once did during one of Trump's briefings.

Photo Credit: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images