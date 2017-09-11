Here’s That Exact Moment Howard Stern Learned of 9/11 Live on the Radio

During the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center (WTC), Howard Stern was live on the radio as the horrific events unfolded. Today, on the 16th anniversary of the attack, Stern’s broadcast captures the shock, confusion, and terror the country felt watching the commercial planes crash into the New York City skyscrapers.

Stern’s entertainment program broadcasts about two miles from the site of the attacks. In his radio show, Stern abruptly abandoned a conversation about Pamela Anderson to address the dreadful situation.

As Stern and his co-hosts watched the television footage of the WTC burning, a number of callers phone in from the ground with updates. The radio personalities and callers expressed their confusion with what was the cause behind the planes crashing into the WTC.

The first theories at the time were that there was an air traffic control mishap, but Stern and his co-hosts quickly theorized that it was the work of terrorists.

As information slowly poured in, it was clear that everyone became more confused and angry.

Stern and crew soon learned that the FBI confirmed the planes were hijacked and tempers quickly flared. One of the callers even correctly predicted that there were going to be more attacks on U.S. landmarks.

Check out the video above to listen to Stern’s 9/11 radio broadcast paired with video footage of the terrorist attacks.

On September 11, 2001, 19 men were responsible for hijacking four US commercial airplanes bound for west coast destinations. The planes were then crashed into the World Trade Center buildings in New York City and the Pentagon.

A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attack.