How to Win McDonald’s Free Breakfast for a Year

Free McDonald’s breakfast for a year is something no one could turn down, and customers now have a chance to score just that.

The fast food chain is rolling out a new promotional contest, where all customers have to do is post on social media about their favorite McDonald’s menu item and tag the restaurant in the post.

This exciting new promo comes at the same time the Golden Arches company is rolling out a new jingle, focusing on it’s delicious breakfast menu selections.

Celebrate all there is to love about McDonald’s breakfast with our new, retro-inspired breakfast jingle! 🎵 Featuring a sound as classic and memorable as the freshly cracked egg on an Egg McMuffin. pic.twitter.com/2X3Bmadpd1 — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 16, 2018

McDonald’s partnered with Roger Greenaway to create the new jingle — according to a press release — which shines an upbeat light on “freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches, like the Egg McMuffin.”

Greenaway is a Songwriters Hall of Fame member, and the man behind the iconic “Buy the World a Coke” jingle. He is also credited as a co-writer on songs performed by the likes of Andy Williams, Deep Purple, and The Hollies.

In order to create the new breakfast jingle, McDonald’s and Greenaway were inspired by the “mouthwatering sounds” of things such as “grade A, freshly cracked eggs; extra-lean Canadian bacon, sizzling on the grill; McCafé premium drip coffee, made from 100% Arabica beans; and the soft scrape of real butter spread on toasted English muffins, biscuits and bagels.”

McDonald’s has already had a very exciting 2018. In addition to their new jingle and free breakfast food promotion, earlier in the year the company announced it had added fresh Quarter Pounder beef patties in around 3,500 domestic restaurants, with plans to get fresh beef in 14,000 U.S. locations by mid-Spring.

Unfortunately, McDonald’s locations in Alaska and Hawaii were not scheduled to receive fresh beef burgers at the time of the initial report, but CNBC did not specify if McDonald’s restaurants in those states will never be included.

The chain has been working on a fresh beef plan for a while now, having recently tested it the American heartland. In early January, it was reported that McDonald’s was testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma.

At the time it was merely an experiment, but McDonald’s had tried it once before. Back in 1996, the company launched the Arch Deluxe burger, which also featured never-frozen beef, as noted by Today.