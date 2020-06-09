How to Watch George Floyd's Funeral Service in Houston

Two weeks after his death while in Minneapolis Police custody, George Floyd will find his final resting spot in Houston, Texas. On Tuesday, people will be able to pay their respects before he is buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas, next to his mother.

Floyd died on May 25 after now-fired police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn't breathe, sparking protests worldwide calling for an end to police brutality and racism. His memorial service will be broadcast live on C-SPAN at 12 p.m. ET, and CBSN and CBS News Radio will also be covering the funeral service beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET. The service will also be available via streaming on The Fountain of Praise Church website.

Thousands of mourners honored Floyd in person Monday during a public viewing inside The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. Floyd's family said on a card that was handed out to people attending the public service, "Because of you, we have gained comfort and strength. We would like for each of you to know that George is now one of God's beautiful angels and will FOREVER breathe in our hearts."

Floyd's brother, Rodney Floyd, said that his brother was a man with a beautiful soul who would have sacrificed himself to make real social change. "If he was told he would have to sacrifice his life to bring the world together, and knowing him, I know he would've did it," he said, adding that he still hasn't completely processed his older brother's death. "It seems unreal because, you know, every day is like waiting on that phone call. I'm still calling his phone number."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Floyd's death "the most horrific tragedy" he has ever seen. "George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States," Abbott said. "George Floyd has not died in vain. His life will be a living legacy about the way America and Texas respond to this tragedy."

Monday, Chauvin appeared in court virtually for the first time, where his bond was set at $1.25 million. He has yet to enter a plea in his second-degree murder case. The other three officers involved with Floyd's arrest — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — also have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and have yet to appear in court.