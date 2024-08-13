Beloved Musician Shot Dead in Houston While Visiting Friend: Clifton Johnson Was 38

A woman's estranged husband has been arrested and charged with capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed Orlando-based musician Clifton Johnson. Johnson, remembered for his drumming talent, was fatally shot while visiting a friend in Houston, Texas on Monday, July 29. He was 38.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Cypress Plaza Parkway, where Johnson's friend had relocated to in order to get away from her estranged husband, Kerry Cunningham, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Johnson was visiting the woman when Cunningham arrived at the scene and "began attempting to break-in by kicking in the door and using a screwdriver." Cunningham "was able to make entry, armed with a handgun" and found Johnson hiding. An argument along with an argument ensued and concluded with the suspect allegedly shooting" the musician.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Cunningham, who remained on-scene after the shooting, was arrested and booked in the Harris County Jail on capital murder charges, per Fox 26.

Johnson was a beloved musician in the Orlando area who learned to play drums when he was just 2, according to an online obituary. Johnson, who attended Eastern New Mexico University before graduating from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor's Degree in Art Electronic Media and Communication, was a part of the Urban League of Central Florida, the SAG Actors Guild, Life of an Actor, My Black Orlando, 100 Black Men, and Black Professional Entrepreneur Association. WESH Channel 2 reports that Johnson shared his music with thousands across Central Florida.

"He was a fabulous drum player. Nobody plays the drums like Cliff," Assel Jean-Pierre, Music Director, told the outlet. "He is so genuine, and it shows in how he and the sound that he puts out. It's from the heart he's playing is very soulful. He plays with everybody. He plays for anybody."

A celebration of life service was held for Johnson on Aug. 9. The musician is survived by his daughter Aubrey Johnson; his mother Dorothy Johnson and father Clifton Johnson, Sr.; and his five sisters and two brothers. His family said he "will be truly missed by his family and many friends he accumulated throughout his life."