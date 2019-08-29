How Prince William and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Mother Princess Diana Every Year

It’s been nearly 22 years since the world lost one of the most beloved Princesses to have ever graced the British royal throne. The anniversary of Princess Diana is quickly approaching and leave it up to her to bring her two sons and their wives together on Aug. 31.

“They talk about the little things about Diana that made them laugh: the ski trips and outings to Thorpe Park [a British amusement park],” a royal insider revealed to Us Weekly on how Prince Harry and Prince William celebrate each year over lunch or dinner at Kensington Palace in London. “The effort that she went to on their birthdays — all of it,” adding that “their other halves and kids join them later.”

Throughout the last year, rumors have not only swirled around the royal family that talk about rifts between Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, but also highlighting a potential feud between the brothers as well. The insider says the anniversary of their mother’s death is sure to bring them back together again. Not only that, this will be a time to advance their charity work and think up ways they can continue to give back to communities around the world — following in the footsteps of their mother.

“They always discuss Diana’s charity work and brainstorm ways they can continue her legacy,” the insider explained. “Helping others and being a role model to those less fortunate is at the top of their priority list.”

While this day might bring them back together momentarily, only time will tell if it will last.

“It was only going to work until they married — and it went on a while longer than perhaps was originally though,” one palace insider told PEOPLE.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got married, they’ve seemingly made it a point to distance themselves from Prince William and his family. While many thought it was mostly Markle’s fault, rumors surfaced that Prince William may have been cheating on Middleton with a close royal family friend. Although nothing is concrete, the public has their suspicions.

“It’s a shame,” another insider told the magazine. “There was power in that unity and great strength in the foursome, but I see why it is happening. There is always that tension: trying to do the PR thing and then realizing that they are just real people. They want their own place and their own things.”

Harry and Markle have since moved away from London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to move forward with a much more private, quieter life.