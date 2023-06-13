How Far Is Area 51 From Las Vegas?

With the viral video of a supposed UFO in Las Vegas making headlines, many are digging to read up on any information they can. The actual clip dropped back in April and was taken from bodycam footage after receiving calls about a UFO in the skies above Vegas on April 30.

One of the officers responded and was shaken by what he witnessed and called a fellow officer to the scene. Another officer is seen in another video responding to an emergency call at a family home, where the owners claimed they saw two unknown figures in the backyard. The two strange visitors were reportedly between eight and ten feet tall.

US urged to reveal UFO evidence after claim that it has intact alien vehicles https://t.co/IH1rRnSfWB — The Guardian (@guardian) June 6, 2023

The timing of the video release comes as a supposed whistleblower is saying the United States has extraterrestrial vehicles in their possession, and might even have living beings too. The truth could be out there, but it is unlikely we won't know unless there's an Earth-shaking change.

What it does open the door for is some renewed interest in Area 51 and whatever is being kept under wraps at the famous secret base. If folks are trying to tie Las Vegas into the greater UFO, alien, government conspiracy, they don't have to work too hard. It wasn't long ago that people were flooding into Vegas to "storm" Area 51 back in September 2019.

The address for Area 51 isn't exactly plastered all over the place and the location on Google Maps is blurred out, but it isn't hard to find. And that's just want they want you to think! But if you're in Vegas, it isn't too difficult to get to the area. If you drive northwest toward the Groom Lake area, within the Nevada Test and Training Range, you'll eventually get to the Amargosa Valley area and Rachel, Nevada. It is a town of only 56 people outside of the base, and likely as close as you can get to the base legally.

A trip north of Las Vegas will cost around 2 hours travel time and you won't be able to actually see the base. You could also travel to Tikaboo Peak if you wanted to get a true look at the Groom Lake facility, making the trip from nearby Alamo, Nevada. According to Discovery, getting to Tikaboo Peak involves driving up a dirt road that could require impromptu repairs, a hike, plenty of water, and something to keep as cool as possible.

If you manage to make it through, you'll be able to whip out some binoculars to take a peek at Area 51, as close as legally possible at 26 miles. Not worth it unless you want the story to tell.