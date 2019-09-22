Watch Lady Actually Storm Area 51 in New Viral Video

The Storm Area 51 event may have come and gone with far less than a million “storming” the infamous military base, but that doesn’t mean the memories won’t carry on. For one lady, those memories will include being arrested for being the only one crossing the gates.

A viral video showing a unidentified 60-year-old woman walking calmly through Rachel Gate, near the north part of the restricted area around the base. The woman was one of at least four arrests during the event and was the only to actually cross over into the restricted zone, telling Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee before starting her walk according to the Reno Gazette Journal.

“She told us she was going to trespass,” Lee said according to the outlet. “It was something she wanted to do, and she walked across.”

So like some old lady ACTUALLY stormed #area51 pic.twitter.com/SKvSdUUYul — Matthew Carswell (@Leche_frio) September 21, 2019

The woman drove in from California and can be seen slowly making her past the guard stations in the video, likely recorded by one of the 800 visitors to the gate since Thursday according to the RGJ.

As you can see in the clip, many onlookers wished her good luck in her attempt to enter the base and the police stood back according to some reports, reportedly heard in the video “chuckling” about doing something “eventually.”

Matthew Carswell, the reported person behind the camera, laid out a thread of tweets following the video explaining why they didn’t follow her past the gates and why the police didn’t arrest her before trying.

“Since everyone keeps asking: 1. The cops couldn’t go after her since they were only state cops and it’s a federal base 2. She got scooped up by 2 trucks like half a mile in 3. No I don’t know what happened to her but I can assume she’s jail,” the post read.

As for her fate, the woman is now facing a trespassing charge and a stiff $1,000 fine for living her dream.