Hoverboards Sold at Target Recalled After 2 Reported Deaths

Approximately 53,000 hoverboards have been recalled after two children died. Jetson Electric Bikes issued the recall on Thursday after the hoverboards were found to pose a fire hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The voluntary recall impacts certain Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters, also known as hoverboards, which were sold at Target stores and online nationwide from August 2018 through June 2019 and also on the company's website from January 2019 through November 2021 for between $100 and $150. The recall affects 42-volt Jetson Rogue self-balancing scooters/hoverboards, which have two wheels with light up hubcaps and were sold in the following colors – black, blue, red, pink, and purple with a black platform. The brand name "Jetson" is printed on one side of the body and on the top of the footpads. Affected hoverboards also have a UL certification label and serial number on the bottom of the unit and do not have a barcode on the bottom of the unit.

The hoverboards have been linked to at least two deaths and multiple other consumer reports. The CPSC said that a 10-year-old girl and her 15-year-old sister were killed in a fire that broke out in Hellertown, Pennsylvania in April 2022. Local officials determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue was the point of origin of the fire, which spread from the room of origin to other portions of the house, resulting in the deaths of the two girls and smoke inhalation injuries to the girls' parents.

Although the cause of the fire "remains undetermined," per CPSC, the lithium-ion battery packs in the scooters can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The recall notice added that "there have been multiple other reports of the recalled scooters/hoverboards burning, sparking or melting, several of which involved reports of flames."

Due to the fire hazard the hoverboards pose, CPSC advised consumers to "immediately" stop using and stop charging the recalled 42-volt version of the self-balancing scooters. Consumers should contact Jetson for a full refund. Consumers should follow the instructions here to submit photographs of the hoverboard's serial number, charger, its purchase date and affirmation of disposal of the hoverboard in accordance with state or local ordinances for lithium-ion batteries, with CPSC noting that "because the hoverboard's lithium-ion battery must be handled differently than other batteries, consumers should not deposit the Rogue's battery in battery recycling boxes found at retailers or home improvement stores. Nor should consumers dispose of the Rogue's battery in the trash. Consumers should follow the procedures established by their municipal recycling center for disposal of recalled lithium-ion batteries."

In a statement, Jetson said the voluntary recall was "out of an abundance of caution," adding, "The safety and quality of all our products is our top priority and our team is committed to ensuring our products meet all industry standards and regulatory requirements."