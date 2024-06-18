Dollar Tree Still Sold Lead-Contaminated Food Despite Recall, FDA Says

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accused Dollar Tree of continuing to sell lead-tainted applesauce pouches marketed for toddlers long after the manufacturer issued a recall due to the contamination. The FDA's warning letter, posted June 11, details how the discount store chain failed to effectively remove hazardous products from its shelves, potentially endangering numerous children's health.

The issue first emerged in October 2023 when an investigation by North Carolina state agencies identified WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches as the source of elevated blood lead levels in four children, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. In response to the findings, Wanabana initiated a voluntary recall of the affected product. However, the FDA's subsequent recall audit checks at Dollar Tree stores revealed a pattern of non-compliance.

Despite numerous communications and calls from the FDA, the recalled product remained available for sale at Dollar Tree locations through December 2023. The agency's letter details multiple instances in which the contaminated applesauce pouches were still accessible to consumers, even after the company claimed to have taken corrective actions.

The FDA's letter states, "To date, you have not provided FDA with any information demonstrating that long-term, sustainable corrections have been implemented throughout your organization to prevent adulterated food from being received in interstate commerce and subsequently offered for sale in the future."

In a statement to Quartz, Dollar Tree asserts that it took "immediate action" in October 2023 to execute the recall upon being notified of the issue. The company states, "Dollar Tree is committed to selling quality food and products, maintaining a safe environment for associates and customers, and complying with all laws and regulations." However, the FDA's findings paint a different picture, suggesting a lack of urgency and thoroughness in addressing the serious health risks posed by the contaminated products.

The consequences of lead poisoning, especially in young children and babies, can be devastating and lifelong. As the FDA warns, "Children's developing bodies can absorb five times as much lead as an adult's and repeated exposure to high levels of lead can lead to neurocognitive issues, including low IQ and difficulty learning and paying attention." While some children may experience immediate symptoms such as stomach pain, headaches, vomiting, and anemia, most do not show any overt signs of lead poisoning, per Mayo Clinic. This makes regular blood testing, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics, crucial for early detection and intervention.

The FDA's letter to Dollar Tree threatens possible consequences for failing to prioritize consumer safety. It states, "Failure of Dollar Tree to respond to the warning letter within 15 days by detailing corrective and preventative steps taken could result in legal action, including seizure and injunction."

The impact of this product recall extends beyond Dollar Tree, as testing revealed unsafe levels of lead and chromium in WanaBana cinnamon apple fruit puree pouches, as well as in Schnucks and Weis brand cinnamon applesauce products. Further FDA investigation uncovered lead contamination in six brands of ground cinnamon, highlighting the need for stringent quality control measures and oversight throughout the food supply chain.

As the FDA continues to monitor the situation and work with Dollar Tree to remove the contaminated products from store shelves, consumers are urged to stay vigilant. The agency advises, "Anyone who consumed the recalled pouches should consult with a health care provider. There is no safe level of lead consumption, which can cause serious learning and behavior problems." Parents and caregivers who may have purchased the affected applesauce pouches should immediately discard them and consult a healthcare provider to assess the need for lead testing in their children.