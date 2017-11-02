Houston Astros Win the World Series in Game 7

The Houston Astros have defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 5-1 in what was a one-sided game 7 of the World Series.

In the first inning, a throwing error from Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger led to the Astros’ George Springer scoring. Then the Astros’ Jose Altuve grounded out, but Alex Bregman albe to score on the play.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Dodgers were shut out in the first inning, and the Astros capitalized by adding on three more runs.

Up Next: Twitter Is Freaking out Over the Houston Astros’ Quick Lead in World Series Game 7

Brian McCann scored off of a ground out, and then Springer hit a home run, which also led to Marwin Gonzalez scoring.

The Dodgers had a small sign of life in the 6th inning when Joc Pederson scored off a single from Andre Ethier. However, they remained scoreless for the remainder of the game and suffered a devastating loss at home.

This was the Astros’ first World Series appearance since 2005.

Astros fans quickly took to Twitter to share the excitement over the win. See some of the reactions below.

Houston will always rise! So proud to be a Houstonian, and so proud to be a Texan! #EarnHistroy Go @astros — riley. (@RileySlice) November 2, 2017

All the countless games growing up, the Killer B’s era, multiple 100 loss seasons… it was all worth it. Thank you Houston @astros .. thank you for bringing one home #HistoryEarned #WorldSeriesChamps — John Yoakum (@Dyoaks) November 2, 2017