‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks’ Ex-Wife Melissa to Celebrate Divorce With Las Vegas Divorce Party

Now that the ink is dry on “Hot Felon” Jeremy Meeks and wife Melissa Meeks‘ divorce papers, Melissa is celebrating her newfound freedom with a divorce party at a Las Vegas strip club.

Melissa, who is best known for her marriage to Jeremy, whose “hot felon” mugshot went viral, will be ringing in the next chapter of her life at Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club, a popular strip club in Vegas.

The party will take place on June 30 and feature DJ Kay The Riot who will “set the mood for Meeks’ new single life with an electrifying performance,” a news release for the event reads.

While Melissa parties her way out of her marriage to Jeremy, who infamously cheated on her with Topshop heiress Chloe Green, Jeremy and Green will be caring for their first child together. The two announced the birth of son Jayden Meeks-Green on social media in May.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” the couple wrote in an Instagram caption. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy. Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

Jayden is Green’s first child; Jeremy has a 9-year-old son from his marriage to Melissa.

After eight years of marriage, Jeremy and Melissa separated in July 2017 and filed for divorce in October, citing irreconcilable differences. After his headshot went viral, Meeks was signed to a modeling contract and talent agency before his 27-month prison sentence was up. In February 2017, he made his male modeling debut at New York Fashion Week.

While Melissa has said in interviews that Jeremy cheated on her with Green, Jeremy insists that his and Melissa’s relationship had been over before things escalated with Green.

“The people who really know me and my family know that my marriage had been over for a long time when I met Chloe,” he told the Sunday Mirror in November. “For a while my wife and I had a very good life together and then for a long time we didn’t. The marriage was over for a lot longer than people think.”

But Melissa claims she was blindsided by Jeremy’s infidelity.

“The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” Melissa told the Daily Mail. “Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

Meanwhile, engagement rumors from Jeremy and Green have been rampant in recent months after a large diamond ring was spotted on Green’s finger in December.

In an interview with FV Magazine, Meeks did not address those rumors, but instead mused about being in love and emotionally fit.

“Love means everything, everything to me. It’s what keeps people alive, it’s what keeps people going, to love and to be loved,” Meeks said. “I’ve never been in this place mentally, emotionally, physically, that I’m in right now. I’ve never been in such an amazing place.”