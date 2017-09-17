‘Hot Cop’ From Viral Facebook Post Suspended for Anti-Semitic Posts

Just days after a photograph of three “hot cops” from the Gainesville Police Department went viral, one of the officers has now been suspended after anti-Semitic posts were found on his Facebook profile.

According to The Gainesville Sun, Officer Michael Hamill, 28, was under investigation for posts that he shared before he was employed for the Gainesville Police Department. In 2011, Hammill shared offensive posts, poking fun at the Jewish community.

“I find it funny that people will talk about how our government needs to do something about our economy and in reality its YOU who needs to stop taking advantage of our system and get a life and so something with your life,” Hammill wrote on his wall. “Gotta love reality when it hits you in the face. Stupid people annoy me. Put them in an oven and deal with them the Hitler way. Haha”

In another post from 2013, Hamill wrote that “reading Jewish jokes” before bed would not only make him feel about himself, but also help him to “sleep better as well.”

“Here is one for everybody,” he wrote. “What’s the difference between boy scouts and Jews?’ anybody know? well it is because ‘Boy scouts come back from their camps.’”

Since the posts were found, the officer’s Facebook page is no longer visible to the public and the initial post that went viral has now been deleted. Though the public cannot view his posts any longer, a Facebook user shared screenshots of Hamill’s words.

The Gainesville Sun reports that some of his friends replied that Hamill’s jokes were “messed up,” with Hamill allegedly replying, “U don’t like it? Don’t read it then.”

Gainesville Police Department spokesperson, Ben Tobias wrote a statement on the department’s Facebook page, saying they were “reviewing the allegation” and any information about the complaint was confidential until the investigation was concluded.

“The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter,” the statement continued.

On Saturday evening, USA Today reported that Hamill was suspended with pay comes after “several citizens” brought complaints against him. While the department did not address the nature of the complaints, the department “takes these allegations very seriously.”

Hamill and fellow officers Nordman and Rengering raked in plenty of views after the Gainesville Police Department shared a selfie of the trio working hard to help in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Irma.

Their image not only went viral, but thousands of women were commenting on the original post, calling them “hunkapotumuses” and mentioning how they would call 911 and specifically ask for them.

Prior to the investigation, Hamill told TIME that he was stunned by the newfound attention.

“I’ve never had this much attention before,” he said. “It’s an ego boost — very flattering and funny.”

