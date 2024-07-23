Horse in King Charles' Guard Bites Tourist

A horse in King Charles III's guard bit a tourist on Sunday, and the whole thing was caught on video. The viral clip shows the animal lurching to bite a woman posing for a photo op, then shows that woman collapsing and fainting. She received first aid on the scene, but it's unclear if she needed further treatment.

The video was taken outside the Household Cavalry Museum in central London on Sunday, according to report by The Mirror. Tourists were taking turns posing next to the King's Guard for photos, and the clip even shows the horse reaching out toward one person before biting the next. This all happened in front of a large framed sign reading: "BEWARE, horse may kick or bite, don't touch the reins, Thank You."

The woman who was bit fell to the ground a short while later and reportedly fainted. She received medical treatment on the scene but the medic did not answer questions for the bystander taking the video. The King's Guard member actually broke his silence to ask someone: "Can you go and get the police officer?"

The King's Guard are a famous tourist attraction in London, as they are required to stand still and remain silent even as people walk by, take photos or speak to them. They even hold their positions through rain, heat and cold, but apparently the same cannot be said for their horses. The soldiers only break their stoicism in emergencies like this one.

Judging by the sign in this video, this is not the first time the King's Guard's horses have lashed out at tourists. According to The Mirror, the most recent incident came earlier this month when five members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment were training with six horses in the city. The lead animal was frightened by a bus, startling the whole group and sending two soldiers flying out of their saddles. The animals themselves scattered, briefly causing mayhem before they could be restrained.

While all this may seem like empty pageantry and tradition, the King's Guard are actualy trained soldiers that earned the position. They are made up of five sub-groups called The Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, The Scots Guards, The Irish Guards and The Welsh Guards. Tourists are invited to watch the "Changing of the Guard" on certain days between August and May. So far, the King's Guard has not made a public statement about this viral video.