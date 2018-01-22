‘Horror House’ Couple Had Unusual Disney Vacations

The mother and father accused of starving their 13 children and shackling some of them inside their California home looked like any other family in Disney vacation photos that have surfaced.

The New York Post reports David and Louise Turpin’s joint Facebook account from 2010 to 2012 shows the parents with their then 12-children smiling alongside Disney characters and posing in front of the park’s legendary castle.

In the photos, the parents went shopping for Disney swag at the theme park’s store, while the younger girls wore matching t-shirts from the show Wizards of Waverly Place. The older sisters wore shirts with Mickey and Minnie Mouse hugging, while the boys wore Toy Story apparel.

The publication, along with The Sun, reports the photos of their Disney trips were posted “every few months,” though it’s uncertain how many times the family actually attended the theme park together as they were only wearing “two sets of clothes in all the photos.”

Earlier photos posted in 2010 and 2011 show the family in matching red shirts, while the 2012 batch has the family wearing Disney gear.

Inside Turpin family’s Disney trips: kids wore same outfits each time | World | News https://t.co/sEb2ePimzB pic.twitter.com/1qZWnszqiW — BritAsian News (@britasian_news) January 19, 2018

The couple, who filed bankruptcy in 2011, took the trips around the same time. According to the Disney theme park website, tickets cost about $74 to $80 per person that same year.

Earlier this month, authorities in California arrested the Turpin patriarch and matriarch after their 17-year-old daughter escaped their Perris home and alerted 911 and the police that her siblings between the ages of 2 and 29 were being held captive, with some shackled to household furniture.

David, 56, and wife Louise, 49, were charged with 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment, Riverside County District Attorney Michael Hestrin said in a press release.

David was also charged with one count of lewd act on a child under the age of 14 by force, fear or duress, though details of that charges are unknown.

The Turpins showed no emotion during their first court appearance on Jan. 18, and are due back in court Feb. 23.

Photo credit: New York Post / Facebook (David Allen Turpin)