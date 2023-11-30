Holiday Gift Guides 2023: 8 Perfect Presents Kids Will Love

Once again, the holiday shopping season has arrived. This magical time of year, we scurry out into the world, weathering the cold, fight the crowds, just to get those few perfect presents for our family and friends. This also means having to scan the shopping mall toy stores and department stores for gifts that the special kids in our lives. While it can be a challenging experience, we here at PopCulture.com might be able to make it easier!

Whether you're shopping for your own kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, or everyone in between, there is no denying that it can be a challenge to pick a present for some children. They are completely unashamed of their opinion and they will absolutely let you know if they are not a fan of the gifts they receive. While we can't really do anything to ease the sting of a rejected gift, we can try to help you choose something that will be a big hit when they tear off the wrapping paper! Scroll down to check out what we suggest!

Disney's Wish Singing Asha Doll with Valentino & Star

(Photo: Disney / Jakks / Amazon)

This year for the holiday season, Disney has released their newest animated film, Wish. The movie is about a young woman named Asha who makes a powerful wish and is met by Star, who helps her save her kingdom from the evil King Magnifico. Kids everywhere will love reliving the movie with this Asha doll that really sings, and comes with her friends Wish and Valentino!

Gabby's Dollhouse Sing Along Boom Box Speaker with Microphone



While we're already talking about Gabby's Dollhouse, we also want to suggest the Sing Along Boom Box Speaker with Microphone for any little singers in your life. This would make a great addition to any playroom, and will keep your future pop star entertained for hours!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie / Mario Action Figure



(Photo: Nintendo / Universal Studios / Amazon)

Earlier this year, The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted in theaters and quickly became one of the biggest movies of 2023. There's no doubt that kids everywhere would be THRILLED to have their very own Mario, Luigi, and King Koopa action figures for Christmas, Hanukah, or any gift-giving holiday!

Kirby – Starrium Blind Box



(Photo: Crunchyroll)

Everyone's favorite little pink friend Kirby has captured hearts — and video game consoles — for over 30 years, and there is no sign that his popularity is slowing. For those Nintendo-loving kids in your life, Crunchyroll has a cool item: Kirby-Starrium blind boxes. You don't know which charter you'll get, but you know you'll love it!

Ami Amis™ Jumbo Pickle Plush



(Photo: Amazon)

Kids love a good plush friend to snuggle with, and you absolutely cannot go wrong with the Ami Amis line of soft and cozy crochet plushes. From animals, to snacks, to everyday items, Ami Amis makes an adorably squishy pal out of just about everything! Follow the link below to check out our favorite pick, the Jumbo Pickle plush.

LEGO Jurassic World Brachiosaurus Discovery

(Photo: Lego / Amazon)

There is no denying that the Jurassic Park series is one of the biggest movie franchises in the world. That has never been more true than in the fact that Jurassic World Dominion earned more than $1 billion at the global box office earlier this year. For the dino-loving kid in your world, we think the Brachiosaurus Discovery LEGO set would be a perfect present this holiday season!

Trolls Remix Rescue Video Game



(Photo: Amazon)

The Trolls are back! This fall, Dreamworks released Trolls Band Together, the third movie in the hit film series. The company also partnered with GameMill Entertainment for Trolls Remix Rescue, a fun new game featuring Poppy, Branch, and many other great characters and you explore and journey through Troll Kingdom in a quest to save it!

Lego Gabby's Dollhouse

(Photo: Amazon)

For our final recommendation, we're bringing back both Legos AND Gabby's Dollhouse, because this Lego Gabby's Dollhouse set is EVERYTHING. At nearly 500 pieces — and featuring Lego minifigs of Gabby, Pandy Paws, MerCat, and Cakey — this would make a great gift for younger kids who love let their creativity fly in a fun Lego build!