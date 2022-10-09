'Hocus Pocus 2' Sparks Texas Mother to Go Viral With Warning About Witches in Movie

A Central Texas mom has warned parents about Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the cult Disney classic released last week on the company's streaming service, Disney+. "A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home," said Jamie Gooch, "The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices." Having released 29 years after Hocus Pocus, Hocus Pocus 2 has been all the rage this Halloween season. Since its release, the movie has become the most successful original on the streaming service. Despite this, Gooch has recently gone viral for warning families not to watch the film. The mother of three originally shared her thoughts on Facebook about Hocus Pocus 2, but the post has since been deleted. As Gooch spoke to KWTX about her thoughts about the Disney+ original film, she warned viewers of "a worst-case scenario" that it could "unleash hell on your kids and in your home."

"Do not watch this film," she cautioned, "Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home."The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices… I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I've seen for myself the things that I've watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they've become manifested in real life. Everybody thinks it's fake and innocent, but they could be casting any spell they want to. Anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home." According to Gooch, she felt an obligation to warn other moms about the media they may be allowing their children to view. Shortly after she posted her message, one viral moment followed another, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! writer Blaire Erskine posted a parody of the original video on Twitter:

DON’T let your kids watch hocus pocus!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/E990pFFVGC — blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) October 6, 2022

Gooch's family is Christian and does not participate in Halloween. The Troy, Texas resident said she had not celebrated the holiday for four or five years, explaining that the "thought of exposing our kids to darkness" "grieves" her. "I love everything to do with house and home, I love creating a safe environment for my family and friends to come into, I believe everything starts here, it all starts at home," Gooch told KWTX. "So beware—and be aware—of what we're bringing into our homes and our everyday lives, my husband and our children should be experiencing something different here in our home than they're experiencing out in the world."

Her belief is that a spiritual war is being waged against American homes. "We have not participated in Halloween in about four or five years, it's just now how we live our lives," said Gooch. "It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness." Because Hocus Pocus 2 was released recently, she focused her post on the film, but her message is much broader. "I think it goes further than just a movie, it goes further than Halloween, it's a year-round thing, we constantly need to be cautious of what we're consuming, what we're bringing in and what we're sending out," said Gooch. "I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I've seen for myself the things that I've watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they've become manifested in real life, and then I think 'oh my gosh, what did I consume?'"

She said she had received a lot of positive feedback, despite some referring to her as "crazy" or harsher. "I was a little bit scared when I hit post because I was afraid of the reaction that I would get...the post was for people who've been on the fence on the decisions they need to make for their family," Gooch told KWTX. "It was wonderful in a sense that a lot of people agreed with me in that they already knew, there were some that didn't understand, but it was welcomed: tell me your opinion I want to hear where you're coming from, although it doesn't change my convictions or what I choose to do with my family."

Gooch also said she has friends who haven't seen the film, but she also has friends who have. "I was talking about the movie with friends and family, and it just weighed heavy on my heart, because some people are doing things and they're not even aware that they're partaking in these things...most mistakes that I've done it's because I didn't know any better," said Gooch. "If you don't agree with me that's fine, you need to go and follow your own heart and your own conviction, but for a Christian, we are held at a higher standard."

She aims to get people to reevaluate some of their family decisions rather than being reactive."I think at the end of the day, I want people to walk away with discernment," said Gooch. "Just start thinking, start thinking for yourself and even overthink, and consider all the options of what you're partaking in." She explained that even if her opinion isn't the most popular, it's worth putting it out there if it opens even one person's eyes. "I hope I make a difference, but even if it's in one person's life... that's all that matters," said Gooch. "It doesn't have to be transforming Hollywood, I don't have to make a huge impact, just a small one and I'd be happy and satisfied."