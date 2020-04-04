Why Hobby Lobby’s Coronavirus Closures Have People Applauding Texas Roadhouse

Trending

As concerns around coronavirus continue to be an issue, a number of businesses have been forced to close down to help slow the spread. But what happens to the employees of these businesses has varied greatly, and two high-profile businesses opposing approaches to the dilemma has many people sounding off on social media.

Last Wednesday, craft store Hobby Lobby had reversed course on closing its stores. After owner David Green initially sent out an email to employees informing them that his wife, Barbara, had received a “vision from god” and would remain open, they decided to close. They proceeded to start laying off staff across the country, amounting to hundreds, or possibly thousands of unemployed workers. Including 32 in the company’s art and creative department.

On Thursday, restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse announced that co-founder and CEO W. Kent Taylor would be foregoing his annual salary, as well as any incentive bonuses, to help his employees who are affected by coronavirus. “Kent Taylor has always said that Texas Roadhouse is a People-company that just happens to serve great steaks. His donation of his salary and bonus to help employees is the embodiment of that saying,” a company spokesperson said, adding that they “are blessed to have his leadership.”

Given the stark differences between the two scenarios, more than a few people took to Twitter to weigh in with their thoughts.

On March 19, Green initially sent a message to employees, which read that the “country has experienced several calamities and disruptions over the past century. From world wars and terrorist attacks to financial crises and pandemics. While the current COVID-19 virus has been added to that list and is certainly concerning and disruptive, I have every confidence that we, as a country and a company, will sustain and thrive again soon.”

“In her quiet prayer time this past week, the Lord put on Barbara’s heart three profound words to remind us that He’s in control,” Green’s letter continued. “Guide, Guard and Groom. We serve a God who will Guide us through this storm, who will Guard us as we travel to places never seen before, and who, as a result of this experience, will Groom us to be better than we could have ever thought possible before now.”

On Thursday, Hobby Lobby Arts and Creative Vice President Darsee Lettin wrote in the letter to terminated employees that “It is with a tremendously broken heart that I’ve been forced to take these unimaginable actions, and I genuinely hope you know that my prayers are with you and your family.” 

Taylor, on the other hand, will be re-directing his own base salary between March 18 and Jan. 7, 2021 to go to the restaurants’ employees. The same will be done with his annual bonus, which comes to just under $525,000, roughly the same as his salary. 

Taylor’s recent act comes after This move comes after he’d donated $5 million to a charitable fund called Andy’s Outreach, which is used to support Texas Roadhouse employees during “times of need,” which is named after the chain’s mascot, Andy Armadillo. 

It’s unclear when either business will be opening its doors. Currently, 27 states have some type of Stay at Home order in effect, and President Donald Trump just extended social distancing guidelines through the end of April, though that could change. 

