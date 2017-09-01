Couple Featured on HGTV Dies in Tragic Savannah Plane Crash

A Savannah, Georgia, area plane crash was fatal for the plane’s pilot and its two passengers on Monday, August 28, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The couple aboard the small charter plane was Byron and Catherine Cocke, who had been featured on a 2011 episode of HGTV’s My Big Amazing Renovation following the renovation of their home. Catherine, 39, an interior designer and Byron, 42, co-CEO of CF Real Estate Services, left behind five children.

The pilot, Randy Hunter, left behind a wife and two children.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the plane was en route to Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field from Savannah International Airport when it encountered mechanical issues and crashed near the Ogeechee River in Bryan County.

Byron’s business partner, co-CEO of CF Real Estate services Brett Finkelstein, said in a company statement the Cocke children were being cared for by extended family:

“Our co-CEO, Byron Cocke, and his wife, Catherine, passed away in the crash of a small plane. We are devastated by this tragic loss. They were philanthropic, creative, intelligent, caring, and entrepreneurial. Byron and Catherine were devoted to their five beautiful children, who are being cared for by their extended family…Working with Byron was a joy. He personified love of family, love of company, and love for co-workers.”

Savannah’s Downtown Neighborhood Associate Board also mourned the loss of the couple, writing that “the Savannah community has lost a shining light in this beautiful couple and while our hearts are heavy, we ask for prayers for their surviving five children.”

Randy’s wife, Kristen Hunter, and their two daughters are also devasted by the news.

“Randy had a passion for his family and all things related to aviation and loved flying,” Kristen said in a statement released by Fayette County law firm Sanchez Hayes & Associates. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cocke family who also lost two beloved and cherished family members in this tragic accident.”

According to a spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board, a full investigation of the site of the crash will be launched along with a complete review of the plane to determine if there had been a malfunction.

Photo Credit: CF Real Estate Services / Atlanta Journal-Constitution