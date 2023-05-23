Your Kitchen Cabinets Might Have Just Been Recalled

The time to check your kitchen cabinets has arrived. American Woodmark recalled several popular models of its Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets earlier this month because they could detach from walls. The company received 90 reports from consumers involving 111 cabinets partially or completely detaching from walls. No injuries have been reported.

The recall covers Continental Cabinets Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers CBKW3018, CBKW3030, CBKW3036, CBKW3612, CBKW3630, and CBKW3636; and Hampton Bay Kitchen Wall Cabinets with model numbers KW3015, KW3018, KW3030, KW3036, KW3612, KW3630 and KW3636. The model numbers are printed on the packaging or purchase receipt. They were sold in white, brown, gray, and natural wood colors, and measured from 30 to 36 inches wide and 12 to 36 inches high.

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

All recalled cabinets include the stamp "BP300 KW1" or "BP300 KW2" on the back and a date stamp from February 2022 to September 2022. Unfortunately, the stamp and date codes are not visible once the cabinets are installed. American Woodmark will send out free repair kits to consumers who bought cabinets between February 2022 and March 2023. The company is contacting known purchasers directly, according to the notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers should stop using the cabinets immediately and contact American Woodmark for the repair kit. It includes two brackets, aesthetic covers, and screws. Assistance will be provided if requested. Consumers can call the company at 888-273-7896 or contact the company at ContinentalCabinetry.com/recall and HamptonBayKitchens.com/recall.

These cabinets were sold at Ace Hardware, Allied Building Stores, Cimarron Lumber Supply, Do it Best, House Hasson Hardware, HD Supply, True Value Company, and Wurth Wood Group stores nationwide. Home Depot stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Washington, DC, and West Virginia also carried the cabinets. They cost between $80 and $265, depending on the model. The cabinets were made in the U.S.