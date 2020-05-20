Here's Why Tiffany Trump Was Congratulated on Social Media

If you've been active on social media recently, you might have noticed that many individuals have been congratulating Tiffany Trump. The whole matter started off when President Donald Trump congratulated his daughter on graduating Georgetown Law School, but it has since evolved into something else entirely. On Wednesday, CNN reported that a lawsuit alleging that the president and his three eldest children — Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — collaborated on a fraudulent marketing scheme will now proceed. So, users on Twitter have been "congratulating" Tiffany for being Trump's only adult child to not be involved in this legal battle.

The lawsuit alleges that Trump and his three eldest children utilized the president's former TV show, The Celebrity Apprentice, and other promotional events to boost ACN Opportunity, a telecommunications marketing company, in exchange for "secret" payments. ACN Opportunity allegedly used Trump's brand to appeal to teens. In response to this lawsuit, the Trumps will reportedly bring the ruling to an appeals court. A lawyer for the Trump family, Joanna Hendon, said, "We intend to promptly move the 2nd Circuit for a stay pending appeal." CNN also noted that this lawsuit has been funded by Tesseract Research Center, an organization that reportedly has ties to Democratic candidates.

In light of this news, many have taken to social media in order to "congratulate" Tiffany on not having any involvement in this legal matter (of course, there were also plenty of those who congratulated her on graduating law school). So many people have done so that it's even become a major trending topic on Twitter.