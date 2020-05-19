Donald Trump Blasts '60 Minutes' Correspondent Norah O’Donnell Over Whistleblower Segment

President Donald Trump is not a happy man at the moment when it comes to a 60 Minutes segment that recently aired. Trump called out 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O'Donnell after she interviewed whistleblower Rick Bright, who is the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. Bright had filed a complaint in April stating he was expelled from his position since he refused to promote the drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment and that the Department of Health and Human Services chose to look the other way when he tried warning them about not only the virus but the pandemic.

In a series of back-to-back tweets, Trump aired his frustration with the segment and started by saying, "@60Minutes & third place anchor, @NorahODonnel, are doing everything in their power to demean our Country, much to the benefit of the Radical Left Democrats. Tonight they put on yet another Fake 'Whistleblower', a disgruntled employee who supports Dems, fabricates stories," he wrote before adding, "....spews lies. @60Minutes report was incorrect, which they couldn't care less about. Fake News! I don't know this guy, never met him, but don't like what I see. How can a creep like this show up to work tomorrow & report to @SecAzar, his boss, after trashing him on T.V.?..."

He then ended with, "....This whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely, it is causing great injustice & harm. I hope you are listening @SenSusanCollins I also hope that Shari Redstone will take a look at her poorly performing gang. She knows how to make things right!" During the episode of the long-running show, Bright said, "I am not disgruntled. I am frustrated at a lack of leadership. I am frustrated at a lack of urgency to get a head start on developing lifesaving tools for Americans. I'm frustrated at our inability to be heard as scientists. Those things frustrated me."

O'Donnell became the anchor in July and 60 Minutes is in the top 20 places when it comes to viewership raking in 10.44 million. The popular show will continue to air new episodes for another month as they extend their season during the coronavirus pandemic.