Here’s Why Prince Louis Wasn’t at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

When Princess Eugenie walked down the long aisle at St. George’s Chapel to wed Jack Brooksbank, one member of the royal family was missing: Prince Louis.

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte giggled up a storm as they marched down the aisle in their very important roles as page boy and bridesmaid, and their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, sat idly by with other royal guests, the newest member of the British Royals was notably absent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to PEOPLE, the little royal’s absence was due to the fact that, at just 5 months old, he was deemed too young to attend. Instead, the little royal was in the care of one of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal staff members, likely Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who is the family’s nanny and looks after Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince Louis last made a public appearance in July at his christening held at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace. Following the event, Kensington Palace released images of the little prince, who is fifth in line to the throne, smiling while being held in his mother’s arms in the garden at Clarence House.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released an additional photograph taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do. 📷 @mattporteous pic.twitter.com/Ix9CykzeBx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 16, 2018

While both Prince William and Kate Middleton have been spotted since the christening and have attended royal events, the Duchess of Cambridge having just come off of maternity leave, royal fans likely will not have to wait long to get their next look at Prince Louis. With Oct. 23 marking six months since his birth, it is possible that the Royal Family will keep with tradition and release an image of the little one, like they did when Princess Charlotte hit the milestone in 2015.

Prince Louis wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to be absent. Princes Charles’s wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also missed the big day due to a scheduling conflict.

Turns out Camilla is carrying out 2 engagements with a number of children on Friday 12th, Eugenie’s wedding day. This stuff is not as easy to reschedule as you might think — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) October 9, 2018

Regardless of the missing royal guests, Princess Eugenie’s wedding went on without a hitch, the couple keeping with royal tradition by sharing a brief kiss following the ceremony on the stairs of St. George’s Chapel, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had following their May nuptials.

Following the carriage procession through Windsor, which will follow closely to the route that Princess Eugenie’s uncle, Prince Edward, and his wife, the Countess of Wessex, did following their wedding in 1999, the newlyweds and guests will be treated to a lunch hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. A black tie evening reception will follow later in the night.