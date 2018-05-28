Here’s When Subtropical Storm Alberto Is Expected to Make Landfall Along Florida Panhandle

Subtropical Storm Alberto is about to make Memorial Day 2018 a washout when it makes landfall.

The Florida Panhandle is going to be battered by Subtropical Storm Alberto when it makes landfall on Monday afternoon or evening, according to the Weather Channel. Alberto, classified as a subtropical storm due to its hybrid appearance between a tropical storm – with a warm core – and a low-pressure system – with a colder, upper-level low pressure present – will move slowly toward the northern Gulf Coast on Memorial Day before eventually making landfall. As the center of the storm approaches land, a dome of high pressure over the upper Midwest will slow it down.

Outer rain bands from the storm have already begun affecting areas as far away as North Carolina as Alberto begins to take on the typical appearance of a tropical storm, with clouds and thunderstorms beginning to wrap counterclockwise around the center of circulation.

Ahead of the storm, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama declared states of emergency in preparation for the worst. Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all 67 of Florida’s counties on Sunday and the office of Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant issued a statement announcing that he had authorized the use of the national guard. In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency in 40 counties.

The first storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, Alberto is expected to bring with it damaging winds, heavy rains, and potential flooding, with the National Hurricane Center warning against the very serious threat the storm poses.

“Heavy rains and gusty winds continue to spread northward over Florida,” the National Hurricane Center tweeted. “Hazardous storm surge is possible along portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast beginning Sunday.”

It is expected that Alberto will bring heavy rainfall that will last well into the week and stretch into areas of the Ohio Valley. It is forecasted that an area of 4 to 8 inches of rain is likely from the Florida Panhandle inland to Alabama and western Georgia, and isolated storm totals up to 12 inches are expected, posing the risk of flash flooding.

In Cuba, up to 15 inches of rain is expected, with isolated storm totals of 20 to 25 inches, posing the threat of flash flooding and mudslides.

In addition, Alberto will bring high winds and storm surges, with many areas along the northern and eastern Gulf Coast issuing storm surge watches.

Other impacts from the storm include rip currents and tornadoes.